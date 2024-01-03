PS I Love You: 2024-01-03

Written by on January 3, 2024

  1. Bigface and The Boogie Woogie Board Boys – Melodrama
  2. Slub – Blind Owls / White Panda
  3. Gun Control – No Tactics / Give MeSecurity
  4. Don Cherry – Moving PicturesFor The Ear / Tibet
  5. Contrast – TimeIsTight
  6. Julie Hughes – I Honestly Love You
  7. Malcolm McNicol – If I Were a Rich Man
  8. Mackintosh Sisters – That’s What Friends Are for
  9. Jelly Roll Morton – Murder Ballad
  10. Beach Boys – Put Your Head on My Shoulder
  11. Static Mantra – Aad Sach Juggaad Sach
  12. Zac Keiller – My Exit
  13. The Living Room – Oozing Oozborne Tribute (Ft: Blue Sorbath Classnics Like “Gourdzilla” And Schweed Child O’Mind)
  14. Scab – 166 Songs
  15. Murderat – .
  16. Apteria – .
  17. Sunburners – ,
  18. Night Hag – Untitled
  19. Rudimentary Peni – The Old Man Is Not So Terribly Misanthropic
  20. Crass – Smother Love
  21. Deathmob – Nuclear Holdouts / Gravefiller / Uranium Genocide
  22. Haram – ق​ن​ب​ل​ة بي ا​ل​س​م​ا​ء “Bomb in the Sky”
  23. Caca De Luna – NUR NOCH STERBEN
  24. Φτέλλα – Absolute Haram
  25. New Coke – Tune Me Out / I’m So Bored With You
  26. Schizos – .
  27. New Coke – Hydrogen II /NoLaw
  28. Pathetic Human – Nuclear Leaders / Tabuli Badass
  29. Fossil Cunt – Your Prom Date
  30. Suffer – Climbing Up The Social Scale /Moralistically Fucked
