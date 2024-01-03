PS I Love You: 2024-01-03

- Bigface and The Boogie Woogie Board Boys – Melodrama
- Slub – Blind Owls / White Panda
- Gun Control – No Tactics / Give MeSecurity
- Don Cherry – Moving PicturesFor The Ear / Tibet
- Contrast – TimeIsTight
- Julie Hughes – I Honestly Love You
- Malcolm McNicol – If I Were a Rich Man
- Mackintosh Sisters – That’s What Friends Are for
- Jelly Roll Morton – Murder Ballad
- Beach Boys – Put Your Head on My Shoulder
- Static Mantra – Aad Sach Juggaad Sach
- Zac Keiller – My Exit
- The Living Room – Oozing Oozborne Tribute (Ft: Blue Sorbath Classnics Like “Gourdzilla” And Schweed Child O’Mind)
- Scab – 166 Songs
- Murderat – .
- Apteria – .
- Sunburners – ,
- Night Hag – Untitled
- Rudimentary Peni – The Old Man Is Not So Terribly Misanthropic
- Crass – Smother Love
- Deathmob – Nuclear Holdouts / Gravefiller / Uranium Genocide
- Haram – قنبلة بي السماء “Bomb in the Sky”
- Caca De Luna – NUR NOCH STERBEN
- Φτέλλα – Absolute Haram
- New Coke – Tune Me Out / I’m So Bored With You
- Schizos – .
- New Coke – Hydrogen II /NoLaw
- Pathetic Human – Nuclear Leaders / Tabuli Badass
- Fossil Cunt – Your Prom Date
- Suffer – Climbing Up The Social Scale /Moralistically Fucked
Reader's opinions