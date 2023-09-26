PS I Love You: 2023-09-26

  1. Magic Dirt – Summer High
  2. Erik Satie – Monotones
  3. Lilly Leaver – 4 Sax
  4. Bloodloss – Every Body Hates Me
  5. Alovsius Leesor – Alba
  6. Brian Wilson – In My Room
  7. Belittle League – 1000 Eyes
  8. ESG – About You / Erase You
  9. The Cramps – I Wanna Get In Your Pants
  10. Leah P – Tinnire Phon / Song of The Siren
  11. Of The Skull – Heavy Flow / A Wee Peak
  12. Unsustainable Social Condition – Totally Harsh Fun Club / Me Name Is Fuck You
  13. Hydromedusa – Pemulway
