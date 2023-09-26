PS I Love You: 2023-09-26
Written by Playlist Robot on September 26, 2023
- Magic Dirt – Summer High
- Erik Satie – Monotones
- Lilly Leaver – 4 Sax
- Bloodloss – Every Body Hates Me
- Alovsius Leesor – Alba
- Brian Wilson – In My Room
- Belittle League – 1000 Eyes
- ESG – About You / Erase You
- The Cramps – I Wanna Get In Your Pants
- Leah P – Tinnire Phon / Song of The Siren
- Of The Skull – Heavy Flow / A Wee Peak
- Unsustainable Social Condition – Totally Harsh Fun Club / Me Name Is Fuck You
- Hydromedusa – Pemulway