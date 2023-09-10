PS I Love You: 2023-09-10

September 10, 2023

  1. Herbalist – Keeping count of satellites
  2. L.Z.A. – Sol Invictus
  3. Meri D. Marshall – My Obsession
  4. Simone & Simaria – Ja Sabe
  5. Fireboy DML, 21 Savage & Blxst – Peru (remix)
  6. Veeze – Let it Fly
  7. Grinderman – Worm Tamer (Rak Sessions)
  8. Manhunt – Remain
  9. GZUTT – Albert Ayler’s Dingleberries
  10. Night Rites – Home is Forever
  11. The Miracletones – Tell Me My Darling
  12. Arch Enemy – Intermezzo Liberte
  13. Midnight Oil – Blue Sky Mine
  14. AC/DC – You Ain’t Got A Hold On Me
  15. Rare Function – Baby I’m For Real
  16. 许兴怡 – See You Again
  17. Rag N’ Bone Man – Human
  18. Ross 154 – Moon FM Desire
  19. Les Gitans Blancs – Blue Django
  20. Martire – Chaos Rape
  21. Neiked ft. Dyo – Sexual (Welshy Remix)
  22. Zombie Prom – Easy to Say
  23. Crisis Alert – Sick To Death
  24. 6:04 – Intro into until they stop away away
  25. INXS – Newsreel Babies
  26. VitoriaSouza and Sued Silva – Naturalmente
  27. Charles Groenendijk – Daar Wil Ik Zijn (Leegte in Jou en Mij)
  28. 1.1 Immermann – Air Bandung
  29. Hopeless – Oceans
  30. Public Image Ltd – Bags
  31. Rico Nasty – Turn It Up
