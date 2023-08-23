PS I Love You: 2023-08-23

- Sunburners – Three D Radio
- Troatt – Three D Radio
- Dead Man Ink – Subscriber Jam
- Ustad Saami – Longing
- The Vains – Hanging On The Telephone
- The Uglies – Disgusting
- Bird Detective – omE
- Jackulson – I Was On The Kiss Cam
- Trungllion Horsepower – Good Super Strong Brain
- Surf!Terror!Panic! – Surf Bastard
- Pool Toy – She Comes She Goes
- Church Moms – JUJUTSU
- Anya Anastasia – Invisible Me
- Inkswell and the snaglepuss – Intergalactic B-Boy Anthem feat. Kaidi Tatham_Master01
- Alexander Flood – 808 Defibrillation
- Hagol – Shelter
- Coldwave – Intro
- Molly Rocket – Kiss You Dead
- Tell Mama – Open Palms
- Bermuda Bay – Paper
- SVVLO – Tropicz Prelude
- Mono Kiosko – Psychic Egg
- Zhao Liang – Flames
- Night Rites – Back To The Sea`
- Big Town – Fly
- Kawaii Death Gurrll – Mariposa Atlas
- Tub Basco – Jaws III Is A Great Movie
- Armenia – Orlo A Mortecina
- Faust – Juggernaught
- The Shower Scene From Psycho – Purple Haze
- The Residents – Little Sister
- Jaap Blonk – Black Sun
- Sten Hanson – A Living Man (poem)
- Cluster – Prothese
- Penny Ikinger – Voyage
- Black Coffee – Midnight Vigil / Bound To The Earth/ Animal Lust
- Winifred Atwell – Swanee River Boogie
- I Was Killers or Killer – My Song
Reader's opinions