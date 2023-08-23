PS I Love You: 2023-08-23

Written by on August 23, 2023

  1. Sunburners – Three D Radio
  2. Troatt – Three D Radio
  3. Dead Man Ink – Subscriber Jam
  4. Ustad Saami – Longing
  5. The Vains – Hanging On The Telephone
  6. The Uglies – Disgusting
  7. Bird Detective – omE
  8. Jackulson – I Was On The Kiss Cam
  9. Trungllion Horsepower – Good Super Strong Brain
  10. Surf!Terror!Panic! – Surf Bastard
  11. Pool Toy – She Comes She Goes
  12. Church Moms – JUJUTSU
  13. Anya Anastasia – Invisible Me
  14. Inkswell and the snaglepuss – Intergalactic B-Boy Anthem feat. Kaidi Tatham_Master01
  15. Alexander Flood – 808 Defibrillation
  16. Hagol – Shelter
  17. Coldwave – Intro
  18. Molly Rocket – Kiss You Dead
  19. Tell Mama – Open Palms
  20. Bermuda Bay – Paper
  21. SVVLO – Tropicz Prelude
  22. Mono Kiosko – Psychic Egg
  23. Zhao Liang – Flames
  24. Night Rites – Back To The Sea`
  25. Big Town – Fly
  26. Kawaii Death Gurrll – Mariposa Atlas
  27. Tub Basco – Jaws III Is A Great Movie
  28. Armenia – Orlo A Mortecina
  29. Faust – Juggernaught
  30. The Shower Scene From Psycho – Purple Haze
  31. The Residents – Little Sister
  32. Jaap Blonk – Black Sun
  33. Sten Hanson – A Living Man (poem)
  34. Cluster – Prothese
  35. Penny Ikinger – Voyage
  36. Black Coffee – Midnight Vigil / Bound To The Earth/ Animal Lust
  37. Winifred Atwell – Swanee River Boogie
  38. I Was Killers or Killer – My Song
