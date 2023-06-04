PS I Love You: 2023-06-04

- Dankmus. – Hoedown
- Delia Derbyshire, Martin Hannett – Hannett and Delia synth exchanges track 4
- JackScrap – untitled
- Rachel Portman – Vianne Gazes at the River (Instrumental)
- Meth Leppard – Cancelled
- Elmer Bernstein – Houseboat (Cape Fear/Soundtrack Version)
- Alnitak Kid – Let Me Be [SP1200 live jam]
- Serge Gainsbourg – La javanaise
- Aretha Franklin – Think
- John Clifford White – Pulling on the boots
- Johnny Ventura, Miguel Santana, Trio Reynoso – Tirale Bajito
- John Cameron – West Side Blues
- L.Z.A. – Sol Invictus
- Q4U – Plo
- The Supremes – Get Ready
- Defeated Sanity – Hunting Humans (Deeds of Flesh)
- Putrescent Seepage – Flow of Decomposition
- Body Count – Ace of Spades
- Loretta Lynn – Coal Miner’s Daughter
- Hectic Head – The Dark Man
- R.E.M. – Lightnin’ Hopkins
- Public Image Ltd. – Penge
- Faith No More – Collision
- Goldfrapp – Koko
- Los Ángeles Azules, Pablo Lescano – La Cumbia del Infinito
- Clara Hope, Amamanita Axaxaxanax Glass Seer – S.C.U.M.
- Herbalist – Keeping Count Of Satellites
- Warumpi Band – Stompin’ Ground
- Capella de Ministrers · Carles Magraner · Capella de Ministrers · Carles Magraner – Oh València, tu no ets tu
- Kate Bush – The Kick Inside
- Pogo – Lead Breakfast
- The Handsome Family – Weightless Again
- Midnight Oil – White Skin Black Heart
- Sarah McLachlan – Fallen
- Grinderman – Honey Bee (live on The Late Show with David Letterman)
- Lubricated Goat – Beyond the Grave
- Bob Brozman – N’oubliez pas La Reunion
- GZUTT – Albert Ayler’s Dingleberries
- 1.1 Immermann – Roses of Shiraz
- Peter Garrett – No Placebo
- Björk, David Arnold – Play Dead
- Chrysta Bell – Breathe Into Euphoria
- Sadistik Exekution – Demon with Wings
- Aldous Harding – Fixture Picture
- George Frideric Handel – Sarabande
- Sparks – Guest vocals by Rebecca Sjowall – Life With The Macbeths
- Powderfinger – Belter
- Jewel – Pieces Of You
- k.d.lang & The Reclines – Wallflower Waltz
- Justice Yeldham – Mango Coffee
- Natalie Merchant – Carnival
- Bonnie Raitt – You
- Bruce Springsteen – Code of Silence (Live at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY – June 2000)
- The Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter
- Cat Power – Cross Bones Style
- Eurythmics – When Tomorrow Comes
- Aesop Rock – 9-5ers Anthem
- Joy Division – Day of the Lords
- Dubblestandart, David Lynch, Lee “Scratch” Perry – Chrome Optimism – Dub Gabriel’s Chrome Upsetter remix
- The Church – Under The Milky Way
- Zephyr Quartet – Flying
- Sun Ra – Enlightenment
- Soundgarden – Rowing
- Michael Stipe, Karen Elson – Ashes to Ashes (Live)
- Buddhadatta ブッダダッタ – Buddhadatta ブッダダッタ live at MoshPit Bar at Sydney Australia – 10th February 2023
- Nontopia – Spite
- AC/DC – Sin City (Live – 1991)
- Elton John – The One
- Robin Fox and Jon Rose – Kite Music1
- Sunn O))) – O))) Bow 1
- Carla Bley · Andy Sheppard · Steve Swallow – Life Goes On: Life Goes On
- Jim Moginie – Blind Devotion
- The Spy From Cairo – Nafas
- Fear & Loathing – Fear & Loathing – Live @ The Hotel Metro, October 22nd 2021
- Bastürdkunt – How To: Kill a God
- Boris – Farewell
- Furchick – Criticism Will Fuck You Up Too
- HARAAM – There Are No Civilians
- DRILLBIT – The All New Galaxy of Terror
- Pipe Guy – Bb Hijaz Improvisations
- THE BADALAMENTI PROJECT – Dub Driving – Live @ The Windup Space, 4/10/15
- PiL – Chant (live)
- Diamanda Galás – Wild Women With Steak-Knives (The Homicidal Love Song For Solo Screen)
- Magma – Hhaï
