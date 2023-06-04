PS I Love You: 2023-06-04

  1. Dankmus. – Hoedown
  2. Delia Derbyshire, Martin Hannett – Hannett and Delia synth exchanges track 4
  3. JackScrap – untitled
  4. Rachel Portman – Vianne Gazes at the River (Instrumental)
  5. Meth Leppard – Cancelled
  6. Elmer Bernstein – Houseboat (Cape Fear/Soundtrack Version)
  7. Alnitak Kid – Let Me Be [SP1200 live jam]
  8. Serge Gainsbourg – La javanaise
  9. Aretha Franklin – Think
  10. John Clifford White – Pulling on the boots
  11. Johnny Ventura, Miguel Santana, Trio Reynoso – Tirale Bajito
  12. John Cameron – West Side Blues
  13. L.Z.A. – Sol Invictus
  14. Q4U – Plo
  15. The Supremes – Get Ready
  16. Defeated Sanity – Hunting Humans (Deeds of Flesh)
  17. Putrescent Seepage – Flow of Decomposition
  18. Body Count – Ace of Spades
  19. Loretta Lynn – Coal Miner’s Daughter
  20. Hectic Head – The Dark Man
  21. R.E.M. – Lightnin’ Hopkins
  22. Public Image Ltd. – Penge
  23. Faith No More – Collision
  24. Goldfrapp – Koko
  25. Los Ángeles Azules, Pablo Lescano – La Cumbia del Infinito
  26. Clara Hope, Amamanita Axaxaxanax Glass Seer – S.C.U.M.
  27. Herbalist – Keeping Count Of Satellites
  28. Warumpi Band – Stompin’ Ground
  29. Capella de Ministrers · Carles Magraner · Capella de Ministrers · Carles Magraner – Oh València, tu no ets tu
  30. Kate Bush – The Kick Inside
  31. Pogo – Lead Breakfast
  32. The Handsome Family – Weightless Again
  33. Midnight Oil – White Skin Black Heart
  34. Sarah McLachlan – Fallen
  35. Grinderman – Honey Bee (live on The Late Show with David Letterman)
  36. Lubricated Goat – Beyond the Grave
  37. Bob Brozman – N’oubliez pas La Reunion
  38. GZUTT – Albert Ayler’s Dingleberries
  39. 1.1 Immermann – Roses of Shiraz
  40. Peter Garrett – No Placebo
  41. Björk, David Arnold – Play Dead
  42. Chrysta Bell – Breathe Into Euphoria
  43. Sadistik Exekution – Demon with Wings
  44. Aldous Harding – Fixture Picture
  45. George Frideric Handel – Sarabande
  46. Sparks – Guest vocals by Rebecca Sjowall – Life With The Macbeths
  47. Powderfinger – Belter
  48. Jewel – Pieces Of You
  49. k.d.lang & The Reclines – Wallflower Waltz
  50. Justice Yeldham – Mango Coffee
  51. Natalie Merchant – Carnival
  52. Bonnie Raitt – You
  53. Bruce Springsteen – Code of Silence (Live at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY – June 2000)
  54. The Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter
  55. Cat Power – Cross Bones Style
  56. Eurythmics – When Tomorrow Comes
  57. Aesop Rock – 9-5ers Anthem
  58. Joy Division – Day of the Lords
  59. Dubblestandart, David Lynch, Lee “Scratch” Perry – Chrome Optimism – Dub Gabriel’s Chrome Upsetter remix
  60. The Church – Under The Milky Way
  61. Zephyr Quartet – Flying
  62. Sun Ra – Enlightenment
  63. Soundgarden – Rowing
  64. Michael Stipe, Karen Elson – Ashes to Ashes (Live)
  65. Buddhadatta ブッダダッタ – Buddhadatta ブッダダッタ live at MoshPit Bar at Sydney Australia – 10th February 2023
  66. Nontopia – Spite
  67. AC/DC – Sin City (Live – 1991)
  68. Elton John – The One
  69. Robin Fox and Jon Rose – Kite Music1
  70. Sunn O))) – O))) Bow 1
  71. Carla Bley · Andy Sheppard · Steve Swallow – Life Goes On: Life Goes On
  72. Jim Moginie – Blind Devotion
  73. The Spy From Cairo – Nafas
  74. Fear & Loathing – Fear & Loathing – Live @ The Hotel Metro, October 22nd 2021
  75. Bastürdkunt – How To: Kill a God
  76. Boris – Farewell
  77. Furchick – Criticism Will Fuck You Up Too
  78. HARAAM – There Are No Civilians
  79. DRILLBIT – The All New Galaxy of Terror
  80. Pipe Guy – Bb Hijaz Improvisations
  81. THE BADALAMENTI PROJECT – Dub Driving – Live @ The Windup Space, 4/10/15
  82. PiL – Chant (live)
  83. Diamanda Galás – Wild Women With Steak-Knives (The Homicidal Love Song For Solo Screen)
  84. Magma – Hhaï
