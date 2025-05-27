Proud To Be Loud: 2025-05-27

Written by on May 27, 2025

  1. celtic frost – innocence and wrath
  2. celtic frost – the usurper
  3. running with – branded and exiled
  4. iron angel – rush of power
  5. bathory – total destruction
  6. possessed – pentagram
  7. destruction – the ritual
  8. exodus – strike of the beast
  9. death angel – thrashers
  10. flotsam and jestam – I live you die
  11. anvil bitch – apostle of hell
  12. mayhem – defy your master
  13. traitor – devil’s child
  14. target – time and space
  15. vice – morpheus
  16. perdition – black
  17. depression – religion
  18. vicious circle – pull a rabit
  19. bloke – la fuerza de metal
  20. sabotage – la musica strana
  21. raven black night – paranoid
  22. candlemass – sabbath bloody sabbath
  23. witchcraft – burning cross
  24. pagan altar – saints and sinners
  25. perditon – degeneration
  26. rose tattoo – hard road
  27. onslaught – iron fist
