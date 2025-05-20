Proud To Be Loud: 2025-05-20

May 20, 2025

  1. sepultura – the curse/bestial devaqstation
  2. sodom – intro/outbreak ov evil
  3. kreator – total death
  4. slayer – praise of death
  5. artillery – time has come
  6. exciter – beyond the gates of doom
  7. hirax – guardian protector
  8. iron angel – heavy metal soldeirs
  9. loudness – like hell
  10. vandenberg – fightning aginst the world
  11. ynwie j. malmsteen’s rising force – anguish and fear
  12. kim sixx – they kill in war
  13. acid – big ben
  14. chastain – night of the gods
  15. warlock – out of control
  16. armoured angel – demon kings
  17. tabu – the executioner
  18. metal mercenaries – honey moon in East Berlin
  19. black widow – black widow
  20. spunk bubbles – action
  21. lightning rock – modern day warrior
  22. overdose – seculo xx
  23. crying steel – where the rainbow dies
  24. the wrath – state of mind
  25. destruction – cyber warfare
  26. sodom – witchhunter
  27. perdition – crisis
  28. dirkschnieder – losers and winners
  29. rose tattoo – hard road
  30. the hellacopters – leave a mark
  31. motorhead – sex and death
