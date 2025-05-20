Proud To Be Loud: 2025-05-20

- sepultura – the curse/bestial devaqstation
- sodom – intro/outbreak ov evil
- kreator – total death
- slayer – praise of death
- artillery – time has come
- exciter – beyond the gates of doom
- hirax – guardian protector
- iron angel – heavy metal soldeirs
- loudness – like hell
- vandenberg – fightning aginst the world
- ynwie j. malmsteen’s rising force – anguish and fear
- kim sixx – they kill in war
- acid – big ben
- chastain – night of the gods
- warlock – out of control
- armoured angel – demon kings
- tabu – the executioner
- metal mercenaries – honey moon in East Berlin
- black widow – black widow
- spunk bubbles – action
- lightning rock – modern day warrior
- overdose – seculo xx
- crying steel – where the rainbow dies
- the wrath – state of mind
- destruction – cyber warfare
- sodom – witchhunter
- perdition – crisis
- dirkschnieder – losers and winners
- rose tattoo – hard road
- the hellacopters – leave a mark
- motorhead – sex and death
Reader's opinions