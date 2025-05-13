Proud To Be Loud: 2025-05-13

May 13, 2025

  1. whiplash – thrash til death
  2. bulldrozer – insurrection of the living death
  3. 3.exciter – death revenge
  4. possessed – swing of the axe
  5. the wrath – number #1
  6. agent steel – taken by force
  7. omen – ruby eyes
  8. savage grace – mastr of disguise
  9. master – master
  10. deathstrike – fuckin death
  11. insanity – ultimate death
  12. terminal death – celestial execution
  13. haemorrhage – death evokation
  14. wombbath – beyond the abyss
  15. benediction – engines of war
  16. warhammer – bestial torment
  17. black widow – destroyer
  18. armoured angel – (I am the beast)
  19. prowler – 3rd day, 9th night
