Proud To Be Loud: 2025-05-06

- death – politicians in my eyes
- rush – best I can
- UFO – out of he street
- the loving tongue – rock n roll road warriors
- the loving tongue – fuck you!
- dio – hungry for heaven
- domine – the messenger
- wings of steel – stormchild
- bengal tigers – break and bend
- raven black night – angel with a broken wing
- lonely empire – like a misfit
- raven black night – no loyalty in the streets tonight
- traitor – traitor
- adamantis – storm the walls
- black sabbath – born again
- convixion – fist of agony
- kiss – unholy
- rainbow – run with the wolf
- rory gallagher – shadow play
