Proud To Be Loud: 2025-05-06

Written by on May 6, 2025

  1. death – politicians in my eyes
  2. rush – best I can
  3. UFO – out of he street
  4. the loving tongue – rock n roll road warriors
  5. the loving tongue – fuck you!
  6. dio – hungry for heaven
  7. domine – the messenger
  8. wings of steel – stormchild
  9. bengal tigers – break and bend
  10. raven black night – angel with a broken wing
  11. lonely empire – like a misfit
  12. raven black night – no loyalty in the streets tonight
  13. traitor – traitor
  14. adamantis – storm the walls
  15. black sabbath – born again
  16. convixion – fist of agony
  17. kiss – unholy
  18. rainbow – run with the wolf
  19. rory gallagher – shadow play
