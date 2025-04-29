Proud To Be Loud: 2025-04-29

  1. gary moore – out in the fields
  2. holland – gotta run
  3. sabu – shake, rattle, roll
  4. scorpions – countdown/coming home
  5. samson – are you ready
  6. triumph – never surrender
  7. iron maiden – the trooper
  8. vulcano – guerreiros de sata
  9. accept – living for tonight
  10. exciter – violence and force
  11. the dictators – master race rock
  12. the dictators – wicked cool disguise
  13. manowar – the oath
  14. cirith ungol – atom smasher
  15. raven – the power
  16. yngwie malmsteen – I’ll see the light, tonight
  17. judas priest – exciter
  18. judas priest – rock forever
  19. confessor – soldier of hate
  20. lionheart – fallen angel
  21. tokyo – I rock you
  22. blackjack – prelude # 5
  23. fair warning – all’s quiet
  24. sea wolf – revenge (live)
  25. motorhead – make em blind
