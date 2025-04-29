Proud To Be Loud: 2025-04-29

- gary moore – out in the fields
- holland – gotta run
- sabu – shake, rattle, roll
- scorpions – countdown/coming home
- samson – are you ready
- triumph – never surrender
- iron maiden – the trooper
- vulcano – guerreiros de sata
- accept – living for tonight
- exciter – violence and force
- the dictators – master race rock
- the dictators – wicked cool disguise
- manowar – the oath
- cirith ungol – atom smasher
- raven – the power
- yngwie malmsteen – I’ll see the light, tonight
- judas priest – exciter
- judas priest – rock forever
- confessor – soldier of hate
- lionheart – fallen angel
- tokyo – I rock you
- blackjack – prelude # 5
- fair warning – all’s quiet
- sea wolf – revenge (live)
- motorhead – make em blind
Reader's opinions