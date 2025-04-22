Proud To Be Loud: 2025-04-22

- nasty savage – metal knights
- attacker – kick your face
- slauter xstroyers – the stage
- mercy – bangers of destruction
- stormwitch – point of no return
- grave digger – night drifter
- atlain – guardains of eternity
- trance – we are the revolution
- chateaux – highly strung
- avenger – dangerous games
- tytan – far cry
- blackmayne – law of love
- ostrogoth – the gardens of Marrakesh
- baron rojo – el baile de los malditos
- martyr – black sun
- vicious rumors – blitz the world
- tyrant – thru the night
- seduce – headbangers
- dokken – til the living end
- alcatrazz – wire and wood
- kiss – king of the mountain
- zz top – stages
- saxon – raising some hell
- raven – get it right
- tygers of pan tang – the wreck-age
- twisted sister – fire still burns
- blacklace – speed of sound
- sacred few – children of the night
- warlock – time to die
- acid – engine beast
- killers – le fils de la haine
- dark wizard – judgement day
- vectom – open the coffin
- thor – thunder on the tundra
Reader's opinions