Proud To Be Loud: 2025-04-22

Written by on April 22, 2025

  1. nasty savage – metal knights
  2. attacker – kick your face
  3. slauter xstroyers – the stage
  4. mercy – bangers of destruction
  5. stormwitch – point of no return
  6. grave digger – night drifter
  7. atlain – guardains of eternity
  8. trance – we are the revolution
  9. chateaux – highly strung
  10. avenger – dangerous games
  11. tytan – far cry
  12. blackmayne – law of love
  13. ostrogoth – the gardens of Marrakesh
  14. baron rojo – el baile de los malditos
  15. martyr – black sun
  16. vicious rumors – blitz the world
  17. tyrant – thru the night
  18. seduce – headbangers
  19. dokken – til the living end
  20. alcatrazz – wire and wood
  21. kiss – king of the mountain
  22. zz top – stages
  23. saxon – raising some hell
  24. raven – get it right
  25. tygers of pan tang – the wreck-age
  26. twisted sister – fire still burns
  27. blacklace – speed of sound
  28. sacred few – children of the night
  29. warlock – time to die
  30. acid – engine beast
  31. killers – le fils de la haine
  32. dark wizard – judgement day
  33. vectom – open the coffin
  34. thor – thunder on the tundra
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2025-04-22

Current track

Title

Artist