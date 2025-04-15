Proud To Be Loud: 2025-04-15

April 15, 2025

  1. onslaught – damnation/0nslaught (power from hell)
  2. bulldozer – fallen angel
  3. bathory – the wind of mayhem
  4. kreator – flag of hate
  5. atomkraft – pour the metal in
  6. venom – satanchist
  7. blitzkrieg – blitzkrieg
  8. trojan – aggressor
  9. iron angel – the metallian
  10. running wild – fight the oppression
  11. helloween – metal invaders
  12. razor – gatekrashor
  13. anthrax – madhouse
  14. zoetrope – amnesty
  15. hirax – destruction & terror
  16. warfare – metal anarchy
  17. s.o.d. – united forces
  18. carnivore – god is dead
  19. DRI – stupid, stupid war
  20. depression – money chain
  21. vicious circle – price of progress
  22. perdition – big problems
  23. living death – killing machine
  24. exciter – sudden impact
  25. destructor – destructor
  26. hallows eve – metal merchants
  27. trouble – fear no evil
  28. saint vitus – war is our destiny
  29. pentagram – dying world
  30. black hole – bells of death
  31. artillery – out of the sky
  32. dark angel – falling from the sky
  33. overkill – there’s no tomorrow
  34. blessed death – melt down
  35. armoured saint – aftermath
