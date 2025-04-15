Proud To Be Loud: 2025-04-15

- onslaught – damnation/0nslaught (power from hell)
- bulldozer – fallen angel
- bathory – the wind of mayhem
- kreator – flag of hate
- atomkraft – pour the metal in
- venom – satanchist
- blitzkrieg – blitzkrieg
- trojan – aggressor
- iron angel – the metallian
- running wild – fight the oppression
- helloween – metal invaders
- razor – gatekrashor
- anthrax – madhouse
- zoetrope – amnesty
- hirax – destruction & terror
- warfare – metal anarchy
- s.o.d. – united forces
- carnivore – god is dead
- DRI – stupid, stupid war
- depression – money chain
- vicious circle – price of progress
- perdition – big problems
- living death – killing machine
- exciter – sudden impact
- destructor – destructor
- hallows eve – metal merchants
- trouble – fear no evil
- saint vitus – war is our destiny
- pentagram – dying world
- black hole – bells of death
- artillery – out of the sky
- dark angel – falling from the sky
- overkill – there’s no tomorrow
- blessed death – melt down
- armoured saint – aftermath
