Proud To Be Loud: 2025-04-08

  1. megadeth – rattlehead
  2. exodus – metal command
  3. destruction – bestial invasion
  4. razor – evil invaders
  5. possessed – the exorcist
  6. slayer – hardening of the arteries
  7. celtic frost – circle of the tyrants
  8. accept – metal heart
  9. dio – sacred heart
  10. chastain – when the battle’s over
  11. grim reaper – fear no evil
  12. yngwie j. malmsteen’s rising force – prelude+ I’ll see the light
  13. silver mountain – universe
  14. 220 volt – electric messengers
  15. universe – looking for an answer
  16. savage grace – sins of the damned
  17. omen – warning of danger
  18. liege lord – legionaire
  19. agent steel – bleed for the godz
  20. adx – deese du crime
  21. blaspheme – seul
  22. loudness – heavy chains
  23. vandenberg – voodoo
  24. ac/dc – hell or high water
  25. trilogy – the hammer
  26. heaven – burn
  27. spellbound – rockin’ reckless
  28. ratt – lay it down
  29. motley crue – louder than hell
  30. wasp – wild child
  31. warrior – fighting for the earth
  32. savatage – power of the night
  33. malice – godz of thunder
  34. kick axe – feel the power
  35. nasty savage – metal knights
  36. attacker – kick your face
  37. slauter xstroyes – the stage
  38. mercy – bangers of destruction
  39. abattoir – ace of spades
