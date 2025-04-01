Proud To Be Loud: 2025-04-01

Written by on April 1, 2025

  1. chastain – i’ve seen tomorrow
  2. black knight – warlord’s wrath
  3. hellion – witching hour
  4. kim sixx – bang your head
  5. plasmatics – master plan
  6. plasmatics – the damned
  7. Wendy O Williams – opus in mc7
  8. Wendy O Williams – hoy hey (live to rock)
  9. satanic rites – burn in hell
  10. april south – rock n roll rodeo
  11. april south – oro
  12. blacklace – the right
  13. rosy vista – rocking through the night
  14. warlock – earthrock shaker
  15. acid – s.t.c.
  16. black ghost – heavy metal angel
  17. spotlight – speedway
  18. sacred few – wildlife
  19. znowhite – too late
  20. christian mistress – city of gold
  21. savage master – devil’s child
  22. mean mistreater – do or die
  23. Pauline Gillan Band – love hurts
  24. wolf – sometimes
  25. wolf – wolf
  26. sacrilege – life line
  27. korgull the exterminator – sound of the warhorns
  28. korgull the exterminator – warriors of the night
  29. korgull the exterminator – ace of spades
