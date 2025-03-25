Proud To Be Loud: 2025-03-25

  1. axatak – shock rock
  2. roxx – you gotta rock
  3. wolf – sometimes
  4. fair warning – too late for love
  5. traitors gate – devil takes the high road
  6. tytan – the watcher
  7. blitzkrieg – armageddon
  8. virtue – we stand to fight
  9. ted nugent – strangelhold
  10. moxy – out of the darknes
  11. black sabbath – the thrill of it all
  12. scorpions – top of the bill
  13. saint vitus – darkness
  14. pentagram – relentless
  15. trouble – wickedness
  16. helloween – murderer
  17. exciter – feel the knife
  18. stormtrooper – seek & destroy
  19. impaler – impaler
  20. the accused – martha splatterhead
  21. depression – breath of death
  22. vicious circle – scream
  23. perdition – just one mistake
  24. civil dissident – 20th century holocaust pt.2
  25. slaughter – disintegrator+incinerator
  26. genocide – lurking fear
  27. death – infernal death
  28. insanity – blood for blood
  29. raven – black and blue
  30. Dirkschneider – balls to the wall
  31. rose tattoo – hard road
  32. motorhead – order – fade to black
