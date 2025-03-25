Proud To Be Loud: 2025-03-25

- axatak – shock rock
- roxx – you gotta rock
- wolf – sometimes
- fair warning – too late for love
- traitors gate – devil takes the high road
- tytan – the watcher
- blitzkrieg – armageddon
- virtue – we stand to fight
- ted nugent – strangelhold
- moxy – out of the darknes
- black sabbath – the thrill of it all
- scorpions – top of the bill
- saint vitus – darkness
- pentagram – relentless
- trouble – wickedness
- helloween – murderer
- exciter – feel the knife
- stormtrooper – seek & destroy
- impaler – impaler
- the accused – martha splatterhead
- depression – breath of death
- vicious circle – scream
- perdition – just one mistake
- civil dissident – 20th century holocaust pt.2
- slaughter – disintegrator+incinerator
- genocide – lurking fear
- death – infernal death
- insanity – blood for blood
- raven – black and blue
- Dirkschneider – balls to the wall
- rose tattoo – hard road
- motorhead – order – fade to black
