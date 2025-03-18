Proud To Be Loud: 2025-03-18

  1. armoured angel – iron legions
  2. prowler – death and destruction
  3. renegade – lucifer’s reign
  4. blackjack – the wizard
  5. crying steel – ivory stages
  6. mystique – no return
  7. glacier – vendetta
  8. odin – one day to live
  9. ulysses siren – terrorist attack
  10. oblivion – rabid bestial
  11. voor – in the hell
  12. samhain – prince of evil
  13. century – sacrifice
  14. christian mistress – myth maker
  15. dirkscneider – fight it back
  16. destruction – no kings – no masters
  17. sacrifice – vendetta’s millennia
  18. hirax – drowned bodies
  19. genocidal rites – order of the most profane
  20. montrose – black train
  21. foghat – fool for the city
  22. lynyrd skynyrd – on the hunt
  23. zz top – heard it on the x
  24. depression – big business
  25. vicious circle – public minister
  26. perdition – too many lies
  27. perdition – another day
  28. rose tattoo – hard road
  29. motorhead – don’t waste your time
  30. trance – shock power
  31. trance – break the chains
  32. the damned – neat neat neat
