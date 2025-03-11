Proud To Be Loud: 2025-03-11
- zz top – can’t top rockin’
- ac/dc – shake your foundations
- vandenberg – pedal to the metal
- kick axe – hellraisers
- keel – speed demon
- tabu – headbangin’ kids
- wolf – wolf
- shy thunder – bitter existence
- target – danger
- razor – hot metal
- ostrogoth – too hot
- glacier – ready for battle
- trance – we are the revolution
- hirax – armageddon
- raven – can’t take away the fire
- vulture’s vengeance – those who sold the world
- christian mistress – voicelss
- century – no time for tomorrow