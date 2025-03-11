Proud To Be Loud: 2025-03-11

March 11, 2025

  1. zz top – can’t top rockin’
  2. ac/dc – shake your foundations
  3. vandenberg – pedal to the metal
  4. kick axe – hellraisers
  5. keel – speed demon
  6. tabu – headbangin’ kids
  7. wolf – wolf
  8. shy thunder – bitter existence
  9. target – danger
  10. razor – hot metal
  11. ostrogoth – too hot
  12. glacier – ready for battle
  13. trance – we are the revolution
  14. hirax – armageddon
  15. raven – can’t take away the fire
  16. vulture’s vengeance – those who sold the world
  17. christian mistress – voicelss
  18. century – no time for tomorrow
