Proud To Be Loud: 2025-02-18

  1. blue oyster cult – harvestr of eyes
  2. kiss – strutter
  3. alice cooper – cold Ethyl
  4. rush – beneath, between & behind
  5. death – where do we go from here
  6. scorpions – robot man
  7. Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow – sixteenth century greensleves
  8. black sabbath – megalomania
  9. armageddon – paths & plaines & future gains
  10. tim ripper owns – starting over
  11. ripper – embattled
  12. ripper – the night (take it back)
  13. trilogy – fight like the devil
  14. taipan – waiting for the dog
  15. nothing sacred – death wish
  16. death sentence – death sentence
  17. permanent damage – wasted dreams
  18. vicious circle – out on a limb
  19. depression – sternal genocide
  20. depression – dirty fucken usa
  21. sacrifice – imcoming mass extinction
  22. destruction – angst
  23. pentagram – dull pain
  24. the hellacopters – coming down
  25. the dictators – thank you and have a nice day
  26. motorhead – war for war
