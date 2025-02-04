Proud To Be Loud: 2025-02-04

- ac/dc – live wire
- cloud nine – boogie no.9
- zz top – nasty dogs and funky kings
- the dictators – two tub man
- death – rock n roll victim
- astaroth – satanispiritus
- budgie – breaking all the house rules
- thin lizzy – suicide
- ufo – too much of nothing
- aerosmith – sweet emotion
- tygers of pan tang – gangland
- thin lizzy – cold sweat
- whitesnake – still of the night
- blue murder – blue murder
- the hellacopters – leave a mark
- pentagram – live again
- century – sign of the storm
- grave digger – the devil’s serenade
- fist – name, rank and serial number
- blitzkrieg – blitzkrieg
- omega – yesterday’s children
- taipan – this is oz
- trilogy – life on earth
- prowler – blood and honour
- nothing sacred – the curse
- motorhead – .
