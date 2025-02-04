Proud To Be Loud: 2025-02-04

Written by on February 4, 2025

  1. ac/dc – live wire
  2. cloud nine – boogie no.9
  3. zz top – nasty dogs and funky kings
  4. the dictators – two tub man
  5. death – rock n roll victim
  6. astaroth – satanispiritus
  7. budgie – breaking all the house rules
  8. thin lizzy – suicide
  9. ufo – too much of nothing
  10. aerosmith – sweet emotion
  11. tygers of pan tang – gangland
  12. thin lizzy – cold sweat
  13. whitesnake – still of the night
  14. blue murder – blue murder
  15. the hellacopters – leave a mark
  16. pentagram – live again
  17. century – sign of the storm
  18. grave digger – the devil’s serenade
  19. fist – name, rank and serial number
  20. blitzkrieg – blitzkrieg
  21. omega – yesterday’s children
  22. taipan – this is oz
  23. trilogy – life on earth
  24. prowler – blood and honour
  25. nothing sacred – the curse
  26. motorhead – .
