Proud To Be Loud: 2025-01-28

- massappeal – pissed on life
- s.i.c. – skatehead
- permanent damage – don’t have a say
- s.f.d. – call thunder
- my heart bleeds for you – rise
- fester fanatics – confusion/ peace talks
- s.s.d.c – stigamate/faith
- where’s the pope? – jesus gets rich
- depression – kill for christ
- under the influence – judgement day
- a.i.m. – slampit
- sudefed – legs & elbows
- thrust – frustration
- hard ons – kill your mum
- iron sheiks – satan’s mule
- spunk bubbles – Byron bay
- damage – yuppie scum die
- cremator – united forces
- mass confusion – back in traction
- terrible virtue – stuck in the mud
- s.u.x. – reality
- utter stench – triumphant of what
- p..f.a. – your choice
- the dorks – ballad of the dorks
- condemned – humanoid or biomechanoid
- permanent damage – end of innocence
- extremes – search and destroy
- death sentence – benevolent intervention
- civil dissident – mine your own business
- septic saw blades – wars
- gash – ancient ruins
- vicious circle – blood race
- vicious circle – price of progress
- arm the insane – even the blind can see
- grunter – fool’s paradise
- toxic avengers – Rambo youth
- crucifixion squad – suburban satanists
- where’s the pope? – sepulchral voice
- rupture – moronation
- hard corpuscles – real to me
- depression – riots of death
- insane hombres – filthy speed corps
- lethal overdose – contempt of court
- death mission – split your skull
- massappeal – are you alright
- iron sheiks – ace of spades
Reader's opinions