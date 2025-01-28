Proud To Be Loud: 2025-01-28

  1. massappeal – pissed on life
  2. s.i.c. – skatehead
  3. permanent damage – don’t have a say
  4. s.f.d. – call thunder
  5. my heart bleeds for you – rise
  6. fester fanatics – confusion/ peace talks
  7. s.s.d.c – stigamate/faith
  8. where’s the pope? – jesus gets rich
  9. depression – kill for christ
  10. under the influence – judgement day
  11. a.i.m. – slampit
  12. sudefed – legs & elbows
  13. thrust – frustration
  14. hard ons – kill your mum
  15. iron sheiks – satan’s mule
  16. spunk bubbles – Byron bay
  17. damage – yuppie scum die
  18. cremator – united forces
  19. mass confusion – back in traction
  20. terrible virtue – stuck in the mud
  21. s.u.x. – reality
  22. utter stench – triumphant of what
  23. p..f.a. – your choice
  24. the dorks – ballad of the dorks
  25. condemned – humanoid or biomechanoid
  26. permanent damage – end of innocence
  27. extremes – search and destroy
  28. death sentence – benevolent intervention
  29. civil dissident – mine your own business
  30. septic saw blades – wars
  31. gash – ancient ruins
  32. vicious circle – blood race
  33. vicious circle – price of progress
  34. arm the insane – even the blind can see
  35. grunter – fool’s paradise
  36. toxic avengers – Rambo youth
  37. crucifixion squad – suburban satanists
  38. where’s the pope? – sepulchral voice
  39. rupture – moronation
  40. hard corpuscles – real to me
  41. depression – riots of death
  42. insane hombres – filthy speed corps
  43. lethal overdose – contempt of court
  44. death mission – split your skull
  45. massappeal – are you alright
  46. iron sheiks – ace of spades
