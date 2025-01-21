Proud To Be Loud: 2025-01-21

- D.RI. – tear it down
- the accused – wrong side of the grave
- carnivore – ground zero Brooklyn
- cro-mags – crush the demoniac
- agnostic front – public assistance
- crumbsuckers – just sit there
- cryptic slaughter – m.a..d.
- soothsayer – dig
- ratos de porao – s.o.s broken country
- prong – disbelief
- aftermath – melt down
- excel – split image
- wehrmacht – radical dissection
- deadhorse – world war whatever
- leeway – born to expire
- nuclear assault – hnag the pope
- sacred reich – surf Nicaragua
- hirax – hate fear & power
- s.o.d. – united forces
- righteous pigs – misconduct
- mondo cane – all tomorrows are yesterday
- x-creta – the heterodex/ talk about morality
- kazjurol – stagedive to hell
- tribulation – pecuniary aid
- impostor – suicidal maniac
- deadlock – land of dawn
- sacrilege – lifeline
- english dogs – wall of steel
- cerebral fix – fear of death + power struggle
- broken bones – best of both worlds
- concrete sox – sadists
- plasmatics – master paln
- warfare – breakout
- discharge – the more I see
- the exploited – down below
- gism – abc weapons
- bad brains – I against I
- motorhead – motorhead
- the beast – enemy ace
- vopos – conquer
- hellbastard – civilised
- axegrinder – life chain
- amebix – arise!
- dayglo abortions – stupid world
- extra hot sauce – I need a job
- verbal abuse – v.a. rocks your liver
- gang green – alcohol
- lethal aggression – vodka vodka
- beowulf – don’t give a damn
- suicidal tendencies – suicides an alternative + you” be sorry
- attitude adjustment – attitude adjustment
- RKL – scab on my brain
- ludichrist – immaculate deception
- impetigo – who’s fucking who
- c.oc. – holier
- sudden impact – no rest for the wicked
- raw power – state oppression
- s.o.b. – hysteric to temptation
- disarm – evil doer
- genoa – racketeer
- belching beet – programmed war
- chronical diarrhoea – chemical invasion
- rumble militia – full of danger
- black uniforms – computer world
- subvert – stand up
- nyc mayhem – ashes to dust
- malicious grind – consumed
- genocide – die wasted
- doomwatch – final hour
- bloodcum – first to die
- sacrilege b.c. – mistake
- m.od. – gross misconduct
- beyond possession – final daze
- impulse manslaughter – stone deaf forever
Reader's opinions