Proud To Be Loud: 2025-01-21

January 21, 2025

  1. D.RI. – tear it down
  2. the accused – wrong side of the grave
  3. carnivore – ground zero Brooklyn
  4. cro-mags – crush the demoniac
  5. agnostic front – public assistance
  6. crumbsuckers – just sit there
  7. cryptic slaughter – m.a..d.
  8. soothsayer – dig
  9. ratos de porao – s.o.s broken country
  10. prong – disbelief
  11. aftermath – melt down
  12. excel – split image
  13. wehrmacht – radical dissection
  14. deadhorse – world war whatever
  15. leeway – born to expire
  16. nuclear assault – hnag the pope
  17. sacred reich – surf Nicaragua
  18. hirax – hate fear & power
  19. s.o.d. – united forces
  20. righteous pigs – misconduct
  21. mondo cane – all tomorrows are yesterday
  22. x-creta – the heterodex/ talk about morality
  23. kazjurol – stagedive to hell
  24. tribulation – pecuniary aid
  25. impostor – suicidal maniac
  26. deadlock – land of dawn
  27. sacrilege – lifeline
  28. english dogs – wall of steel
  29. cerebral fix – fear of death + power struggle
  30. broken bones – best of both worlds
  31. concrete sox – sadists
  32. plasmatics – master paln
  33. warfare – breakout
  34. discharge – the more I see
  35. the exploited – down below
  36. gism – abc weapons
  37. bad brains – I against I
  38. motorhead – motorhead
  39. the beast – enemy ace
  40. vopos – conquer
  41. hellbastard – civilised
  42. axegrinder – life chain
  43. amebix – arise!
  44. dayglo abortions – stupid world
  45. extra hot sauce – I need a job
  46. verbal abuse – v.a. rocks your liver
  47. gang green – alcohol
  48. lethal aggression – vodka vodka
  49. beowulf – don’t give a damn
  50. suicidal tendencies – suicides an alternative + you” be sorry
  51. attitude adjustment – attitude adjustment
  52. RKL – scab on my brain
  53. ludichrist – immaculate deception
  54. impetigo – who’s fucking who
  55. c.oc. – holier
  56. sudden impact – no rest for the wicked
  57. raw power – state oppression
  58. s.o.b. – hysteric to temptation
  59. disarm – evil doer
  60. genoa – racketeer
  61. belching beet – programmed war
  62. chronical diarrhoea – chemical invasion
  63. rumble militia – full of danger
  64. black uniforms – computer world
  65. subvert – stand up
  66. nyc mayhem – ashes to dust
  67. malicious grind – consumed
  68. genocide – die wasted
  69. doomwatch – final hour
  70. bloodcum – first to die
  71. sacrilege b.c. – mistake
  72. m.od. – gross misconduct
  73. beyond possession – final daze
  74. impulse manslaughter – stone deaf forever
