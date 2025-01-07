Proud To Be Loud: 2025-01-07

Written by on January 7, 2025

  1. black sabbath – hole in the sky
  2. destruction – bestial invasion from hell
  3. motorhead – sacrifice
  4. napalm death – silence is deafening
  5. armored saint – win hands down
  6. judas priest – panic attack
  7. bruce dickinson – afterglow of Ragnarok
  8. blitzkrieg – if I told you
  9. flotsam & jetsam – primal
  10. grand magus – sunraven
  11. the obsessed – stoned back to the bomb age
  12. orange goblin – cemetery rats
  13. darkthrone – howling primitive colonies
  14. the halo effect – detonate
  15. the haol effect – become surrender
  16. bastard priest – doomed to decay
  17. cavalera – septic schizo
  18. sabbat – sabbatrinity
  19. abramelin – street art
  20. aardvark – too old to cry
  21. tarot – the winding road
  22. firestorm – darkness calls
  23. sea wolf – soul eater
  24. kaiser & the machines of creation – world’s end
  25. steel inferno – power games
  26. sign of the jackal – phantasm
  27. medieval steel – viking wishing well
  28. michael schenker – this kids
  29. rhett forrester – end of time
