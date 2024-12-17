Proud To Be Loud: 2024-12-17

Written by on December 17, 2024

  1. twisted sister – burn in hell
  2. frigid bich – the kids are gonna fight
  3. medieval – blood & anger
  4. vice – battlecat
  5. savatage – city beneath the surface
  6. mercyful fate – night of the unborn
  7. withc cross – face of a clown
  8. dio – breathless
  9. prowler – out of the dark
  10. medieval – black assassin
  11. the beast – the shape
  12. WASP – the torture never stops
  13. warning – portrait robot
  14. sortilege – delire d’un fou
  15. blaspheme – jehova
  16. valhall – ship of dreams
  17. iron maiden – the rime of the ancient mariner
  18. TNT – seven seas
  19. stygian shore – tidal wave
  20. manilla road – the ninth wave
  21. yngvie j. malmsteen’s rising force – now your ships are burned
  22. under the church – under the church
  23. furbowl – stumblin’ man
  24. furbowl – the needle
  25. the vee bees – bottla red
  26. meatbeaters – 6 foot eight
  27. asocial – revolt
  28. mob 47 – karnvapen attack
  29. mob 47 – bra tv
