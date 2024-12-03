Proud To Be Loud: 2024-12-03

  1. wolf – edge of the world
  2. scorpions – rock ya like a hurricane
  3. witch cross – night flight to Tokyo
  4. holland – do it
  5. force – footsteps
  6. persian risk – dark tower
  7. wildfire – the key
  8. robert pehrsson’s humbucker – shadow play
  9. deadlord – would not be seen dead in heaven
  10. black trip – outlaw
  11. steel inferno – hunt for the rush
  12. sign of the jackal – buio omega
  13. warlord – the rider
  14. warlord – lost and lonely days
  15. rhett forrester – redemption
  16. rhett forrester – hold on
  17. hanoi rocks – boulvard of broken dreams
  18. vanderbuyst – catch 22
  19. hellacopters – stay with you
  20. ratt – reach for the sky
  21. michael schenker – natural thing
  22. bengal tigers – heavin’
  23. rose tatto – death or glory
  24. sea wolf – revenge
  25. surrender – jus couldn’t take it
  26. sea wolf – i’m running
  27. motorhead – dead men tell no tales
