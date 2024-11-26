Proud To Be Loud: 2024-11-26

  1. unknown – one night in old bridge
  2. the beast – randall flagg
  3. sneak attack – ultrasonic metal
  4. virgin steele – guitar war – 84
  5. rottewieller – intense as hell
  6. slayer – die by the sword
  7. steel inferno – the blitz
  8. steel inferno – merciful slayer
  9. metalusafer – heavy metal saviour
  10. warlord – behold a pale horse
  11. brocas helm – cry of the banshee
  12. brocas helm – dark rider
  13. pagan altar – the aftermath
  14. king diamond – the family ghost
  15. mercyful fate – black funeral
  16. mercyful fate – come to the sabbth
  17. centurias – portas negras
  18. salario minimo – delirio estalar
  19. avenger – cidadao do mundo
  20. raven black night – guitar solo
  21. living sin – chapel perlious
  22. outcast – cold blooded
  23. convent guilt – don’t close your eyes
  24. warhead – I’m a killer
  25. vice – stalker
  26. hazzard – killer
  27. buzzard – save me
  28. motorhead – steal your face
