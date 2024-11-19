Proud To Be Loud: 2024-11-19

- warlord – beginning + Lucifer’s hammer
- valhalla – break of darkness
- valhalla – looking for the light
- exxplorer – world war II
- dark age – viper
- griffin – hawk the slayer
- brocas helm – into battle
- manilla road – the fires of mars
- jag panzer – licensed to kill
- warlord – conquerors
- warlord – invaders
- medieval steel – war cry
- grand magus – the end belongs to you
- h bomb – crachet et creve
- satan jokers – adrien
- sortilege – hymn a la mort
- warning – metamorphose
- convent guilt – angels in black leather
- living sin – razor cuts through
- raven black night – princess Morticia
- cauldron black ram – the barbaric city
- abramelin – shell of a man
- nasty savage – xxx
- nasty savage – return of the savage
- nasty savge – witches sabbath
- massacre – horrors of a hidden truth
- motorhead – dancing on your grave
Reader's opinions