Proud To Be Loud: 2024-11-19

  1. warlord – beginning + Lucifer’s hammer
  2. valhalla – break of darkness
  3. valhalla – looking for the light
  4. exxplorer – world war II
  5. dark age – viper
  6. griffin – hawk the slayer
  7. brocas helm – into battle
  8. manilla road – the fires of mars
  9. jag panzer – licensed to kill
  10. warlord – conquerors
  11. warlord – invaders
  12. medieval steel – war cry
  13. grand magus – the end belongs to you
  14. h bomb – crachet et creve
  15. satan jokers – adrien
  16. sortilege – hymn a la mort
  17. warning – metamorphose
  18. convent guilt – angels in black leather
  19. living sin – razor cuts through
  20. raven black night – princess Morticia
  21. cauldron black ram – the barbaric city
  22. abramelin – shell of a man
  23. nasty savage – xxx
  24. nasty savage – return of the savage
  25. nasty savge – witches sabbath
  26. massacre – horrors of a hidden truth
  27. motorhead – dancing on your grave
