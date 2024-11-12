Proud To Be Loud: 2024-11-12

Written by on November 12, 2024

  1. tank – the war drags ever on
  2. trouble – bastards will pay
  3. manilla road – road of king
  4. brocas helm – metallic fury
  5. brocas helm – time of the dark
  6. pagan altar – the lords of hypocirsy
  7. frown – cold gail that blows my lonely grave
  8. lucifer’s fall – the summoning
  9. johnny touch – the metal embrace
  10. bruce dickinson w/ godspeed – sabbath bloody sabbath
  11. corrossion of conformity – lord of this world
  12. magadeth – paranoid
  13. accept – dark side of my heart
  14. air raid – flying fortress
  15. hirax – thunder raor, the conquest, lo bocca de la bestia – the mouth of the beast
  16. wolf – shark attack
  17. hirax – relentless
  18. nasty savage – brain washer
  19. flotsam and jetsam – I am the weapon
  20. massacre – curse of the resonator
  21. abramelin – conflagration of the dreamers
  22. doom – from rags to to ritches
  23. doom – war machine
