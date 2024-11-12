Proud To Be Loud: 2024-11-12

- tank – the war drags ever on
- trouble – bastards will pay
- manilla road – road of king
- brocas helm – metallic fury
- brocas helm – time of the dark
- pagan altar – the lords of hypocirsy
- frown – cold gail that blows my lonely grave
- lucifer’s fall – the summoning
- johnny touch – the metal embrace
- bruce dickinson w/ godspeed – sabbath bloody sabbath
- corrossion of conformity – lord of this world
- magadeth – paranoid
- accept – dark side of my heart
- air raid – flying fortress
- hirax – thunder raor, the conquest, lo bocca de la bestia – the mouth of the beast
- wolf – shark attack
- hirax – relentless
- nasty savage – brain washer
- flotsam and jetsam – I am the weapon
- massacre – curse of the resonator
- abramelin – conflagration of the dreamers
- doom – from rags to to ritches
- doom – war machine
Reader's opinions