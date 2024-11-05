Proud To Be Loud: 2024-11-05

Written by on November 5, 2024

  1. hirax – hellion rising
  2. helstar – eternal black
  3. wolf – my demon
  4. deep machine – the wizard
  5. panzer – panzer
  6. stallion – wild stallions
  7. overkill – where there’s smoke
  8. vulcano – thirst for vengeance
  9. bunker 66 – seduce me tonight
  10. massacre – the ancient ones + as we wait to die
  11. cannibal corpse – kill or become
  12. sinister – the end of all that conquers
  13. mayhem – throne of time
  14. incantation – carrion prophecy
  15. obituary – minds of the world
  16. vader – go to hell
  17. grand magus – fight
  18. corrosion of conformity – the hanged man
  19. the skull – till the sun turns to black
  20. portrait – ageless rites
  21. oath of damnation – in damnatio memoriae
  22. stargazer – a merging to the boundless
  23. iinnsmouth – five branches against doom
  24. cauldron black ram – fork through pitch
  25. nashville pussy – spent
  26. dynamite – it’s a long way home
  27. bullet – storm of blades
  28. vanderbuyst – roller coast ride
  29. ac/dc – rock or bust
