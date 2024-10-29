Proud To Be Loud: 2024-10-29

Written by on October 29, 2024

  1. death penalty – grotesque horizon+ howling at the throne of decadence
  2. the oath – night child
  3. orange goblin – the devil’s whip
  4. gatekrashor – banzai + force of the blade
  5. toxik death – metal possessed
  6. children of technology – black out
  7. impaled nazarene – martial law
  8. nausea – fuck the world
  9. ratos de porao – grande bosta
  10. sss – the shape of things to come
  11. triptykon – breathing
  12. godflesh – curse us all
  13. bombs of hades – palace of decay
  14. autopsy – king of ripped flesh
  15. morbus chron – it stretches in the hallow
  16. zom – tombs of the void
  17. black jesus – everything black everything dead
  18. lucifer’s fall – lucifer’s fall
  19. johnny touch – end of daze
  20. convent guilt – guns for hire
  21. air raid – wild fire
  22. ambush – natural born killers
  23. judas priest – metalizer
  24. high spirits – when the lights go down
  25. the dagger – inside the monolithic dome
  26. accept – dying breed
  27. witch tower – heavy metal sign
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2024-10-29

Current track

Title

Artist