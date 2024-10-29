Proud To Be Loud: 2024-10-29

- death penalty – grotesque horizon+ howling at the throne of decadence
- the oath – night child
- orange goblin – the devil’s whip
- gatekrashor – banzai + force of the blade
- toxik death – metal possessed
- children of technology – black out
- impaled nazarene – martial law
- nausea – fuck the world
- ratos de porao – grande bosta
- sss – the shape of things to come
- triptykon – breathing
- godflesh – curse us all
- bombs of hades – palace of decay
- autopsy – king of ripped flesh
- morbus chron – it stretches in the hallow
- zom – tombs of the void
- black jesus – everything black everything dead
- lucifer’s fall – lucifer’s fall
- johnny touch – end of daze
- convent guilt – guns for hire
- air raid – wild fire
- ambush – natural born killers
- judas priest – metalizer
- high spirits – when the lights go down
- the dagger – inside the monolithic dome
- accept – dying breed
- witch tower – heavy metal sign
