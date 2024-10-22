Proud To Be Loud: 2024-10-22

October 22, 2024

  1. iron maiden – phantom of the opera
  2. iron maiden – wrathchild
  3. paul dianno’s warhorse – going home
  4. battlezone – (forever) fighting back
  5. battlzone – whispered rage
  6. dianno – flaming heart
  7. iron maiden – i’ve got the fire
  8. iron maiden – i’m running free
  9. iron maiden – innocent exile
  10. iron maiden – drifter
  11. killers – marshall lockjaw
  12. killers – past due
  13. the original iron men – lucky to lose
  14. the original iron men – don’t take these dreams away
  15. iron maiden – murders in the rue morgue
  16. iron maiden – sanctuary
  17. iron maiden – another life
  18. paul dianno – ain’t talkin about love
  19. paui dianno – kashmir
  20. killers – children of the revolution
  21. paul dianno’s warhorse – stop the war
  22. paul dianno’s warhorse – forever bound
  23. paul dianno’s warhorse – here comes the night
  24. iron maiden – strange world
  25. iron maiden – prodigal son
  26. iron maiden – iron maiden
