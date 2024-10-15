Proud To Be Loud: 2024-10-15

October 15, 2024

  1. rhett forrester – in the beginning
  2. rhett forrester – bad boys
  3. jack starr – wild in the streets
  4. rhett forrester – assume the position
  5. Q5 – missing in action
  6. sound barrier – raging heart
  7. dark age – rock revelation
  8. shok paris – go for the throat
  9. deep purple – burn
  10. blue oyster cult – cagey cretins
  11. judas priest – dying to meet you
  12. pentagram – living in a ram’s head
  13. terminal – heavy metal lokomotiva
  14. iron spell – heavy metal witchcraft
  15. iron lamb – angel of death
  16. blaze – shed light on dark
  17. hydromedusa – suspects
  18. laced in lust – snakeskin eyes
  19. outcast – spiralling down
  20. tarot – street lamps calling
  21. angel sword – against the odds
  22. paul dianno’s warhorse – warhorse
  23. sea wolf – i’m running
  24. orange gobline – the fire at the centre of the earth is mine
  25. michael schenker – doctor doctor
  26. motorhead – overkill
