Proud To Be Loud: 2024-10-01

- dark age – metal axe
- warlord – aliens
- medieval steel – battle beyond the stars
- metal church – batallions
- sauron – love in black
- shed – the heater is hot
- 220 volt – child or beast
- universe – looking for an answer
- ram – savage machine
- portrait – martial lead
- ambush – hellbound
- wolf – back from the grave
- grand magus – skybound
- grand magus – the wheel of pain
- sea wolf – the attic
- aardvark – fire
- sithlord – cauterised end
- emergency rule – something to say
- hirax – hell on earth
- wolf – the avenger
- metal church – hero’s oul
- motorhead – terminal show
Reader's opinions