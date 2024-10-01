Proud To Be Loud: 2024-10-01

October 1, 2024

  1. dark age – metal axe
  2. warlord – aliens
  3. medieval steel – battle beyond the stars
  4. metal church – batallions
  5. sauron – love in black
  6. shed – the heater is hot
  7. 220 volt – child or beast
  8. universe – looking for an answer
  9. ram – savage machine
  10. portrait – martial lead
  11. ambush – hellbound
  12. wolf – back from the grave
  13. grand magus – skybound
  14. grand magus – the wheel of pain
  15. sea wolf – the attic
  16. aardvark – fire
  17. sithlord – cauterised end
  18. emergency rule – something to say
  19. hirax – hell on earth
  20. wolf – the avenger
  21. metal church – hero’s oul
  22. motorhead – terminal show
