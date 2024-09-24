Proud To Be Loud: 2024-09-24

Written by on September 24, 2024

  1. cavalera – from the past comes the storms
  2. orange goblin – ascend the negative
  3. flotsam and jetsam – a new kind of hero
  4. black magic – black magic
  5. black magic – rite of the wizard
  6. condor – chained victims
  7. toxik death – the beast
  8. napalm death – plague ragers
  9. godflesh – toll
  10. darkthrone – ssald av satans av
  11. sabbat – sabbaticult
  12. satan – sacramental rites
  13. blitzkrieg – dragon’s eyes
  14. aardvark – too old to cry
  15. sea wolf – I’m running
  16. broken loose – lifeless
  17. emergency rule – abuse
  18. destruktor – beyond the bleakness
  19. concrete winds – virulent glow
  20. goat semen – fuck christ
  21. motorhead – killed by death
  22. metal church – death wish
  23. michael schenker – rock bottom
  24. paul diann’s warhorse – stop the war
  25. accept – southside of hell
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2024-09-24

Current track

Title

Artist