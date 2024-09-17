Proud To Be Loud: 2024-09-17

  1. Destruction – fast as a shark
  2. Octoploid – the dawns of nothingness
  3. Days of jupiter – original sin
  4. Eleine – through the mist
  5. frozen crown – steel & gold
  6. all for metal – valkyries in the sky
  7. emergency rule – from the grave
  8. Nakatomi plaza – bloodlines
  9. firestorm – control demise
  10. ascend from darkness – destitution
  11. kerry king – toxic
  12. opeth – ss 1
  13. wolfheart – evenfall
  14. athena XIX – frames of humanity
  15. Tungsten – blood of the kings
  16. tony martin – book of shadows
  17. ozzy osbourne – over the mountain
  18. uriah heep – the hanging tree
  19. king diamond – sleepless nights
  20. warlock – darkfade
  21. W.A.S.P. – on your knees
  22. rainbow – no release
  23. scorpions – when the smoke is going down
