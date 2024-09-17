Proud To Be Loud: 2024-09-17

- Destruction – fast as a shark
- Octoploid – the dawns of nothingness
- Days of jupiter – original sin
- Eleine – through the mist
- frozen crown – steel & gold
- all for metal – valkyries in the sky
- emergency rule – from the grave
- Nakatomi plaza – bloodlines
- firestorm – control demise
- ascend from darkness – destitution
- kerry king – toxic
- opeth – ss 1
- wolfheart – evenfall
- athena XIX – frames of humanity
- Tungsten – blood of the kings
- tony martin – book of shadows
- ozzy osbourne – over the mountain
- uriah heep – the hanging tree
- king diamond – sleepless nights
- warlock – darkfade
- W.A.S.P. – on your knees
- rainbow – no release
- scorpions – when the smoke is going down
