Proud To Be Loud: 2024-09-03

  1. aura noir – upon the dark throne
  2. darkthrone – sacrificing to god of doubt dout
  3. cadaver – unholy death
  4. dismemeber – where iron crosses grow
  5. grave – trial by fire
  6. master – whatever, wherever forever
  7. napalm death – low life
  8. siege – drop dead
  9. misfits – we bie
  10. die kreuzen – live wire
  11. agnostic front – power
  12. discharge – protest and survive
  13. adrenalin o.d. – world war IV
  14. dr know – mr. freeze
  15. anti cimex – desperate hours
  16. sarcophagus – morbid dreams
  17. monstrosity – slaves and masters
  18. deteriorate – gather the nebbish
  19. corpsevomit – gathering chemical children
  20. miscreation – altar of agony
  21. stargazer – the 69th maggot
  22. portal – the swenn
  23. beyond mortal dreams – the underground dwellers
  24. destroyer – better off aborted
  25. sithelord – mesh of machinations
  26. brooken loose – manipulation
  27. sacrificial larynx – critical sleep theory
  28. agatus – black moon’s blood
  29. obfuscation – swansong
  30. excrement – scorched
  31. decrepit – to rise again
  32. uncreation – intro + disincarnate
  33. motorhead – in the name of the tragedy
