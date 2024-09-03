Proud To Be Loud: 2024-09-03

- aura noir – upon the dark throne
- darkthrone – sacrificing to god of doubt dout
- cadaver – unholy death
- dismemeber – where iron crosses grow
- grave – trial by fire
- master – whatever, wherever forever
- napalm death – low life
- siege – drop dead
- misfits – we bie
- die kreuzen – live wire
- agnostic front – power
- discharge – protest and survive
- adrenalin o.d. – world war IV
- dr know – mr. freeze
- anti cimex – desperate hours
- sarcophagus – morbid dreams
- monstrosity – slaves and masters
- deteriorate – gather the nebbish
- corpsevomit – gathering chemical children
- miscreation – altar of agony
- stargazer – the 69th maggot
- portal – the swenn
- beyond mortal dreams – the underground dwellers
- destroyer – better off aborted
- sithelord – mesh of machinations
- brooken loose – manipulation
- sacrificial larynx – critical sleep theory
- agatus – black moon’s blood
- obfuscation – swansong
- excrement – scorched
- decrepit – to rise again
- uncreation – intro + disincarnate
- motorhead – in the name of the tragedy
