Proud To Be Loud: 2024-08-27

August 27, 2024

  1. mercyful fate – the oath
  2. queensryche – child of fire
  3. metal church – metal church
  4. exciter – evil sinner
  5. cloven hoof – cloven hoof
  6. warlord – black mass
  7. manowar – thor (the powerhead)
  8. thor – thunder on the tundra
  9. dismember – chasing the serpent
  10. darkthrone – sjakk matt jesu krist
  11. cadaver – odium
  12. psychrist – spiral
  13. misery – torn
  14. bestial warlust – satanic
  15. sadistik exekution – ipsissimus
  16. opera ix – sepulcro
  17. VOIVOD – condemned to the gallows
  18. krisiun – unmerciful order
  19. teror squad – chain of the damned
  20. motorhead – killers
  21. anthrax – metal thrashing mad
  22. death angel – thicker than blood
