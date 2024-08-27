Proud To Be Loud: 2024-08-27

- mercyful fate – the oath
- queensryche – child of fire
- metal church – metal church
- exciter – evil sinner
- cloven hoof – cloven hoof
- warlord – black mass
- manowar – thor (the powerhead)
- thor – thunder on the tundra
- dismember – chasing the serpent
- darkthrone – sjakk matt jesu krist
- cadaver – odium
- psychrist – spiral
- misery – torn
- bestial warlust – satanic
- sadistik exekution – ipsissimus
- opera ix – sepulcro
- VOIVOD – condemned to the gallows
- krisiun – unmerciful order
- teror squad – chain of the damned
- motorhead – killers
- anthrax – metal thrashing mad
- death angel – thicker than blood
Reader's opinions