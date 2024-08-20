Proud To Be Loud: 2024-08-20

Written by on August 20, 2024

  1. great white – out of the night
  2. great white – kick it
  3. koda khan – sign of the times
  4. sato – leather warrior
  5. sauron – stormchild
  6. neptune – protector
  7. mercy – tyran
  8. axewitch – sive them hell
  9. europe – stormwind
  10. ynvie malmsteen’s rising force – icarus’ dream suite opus 4
  11. 220 volt – over the top
  12. maninnya blade – barbarian
  13. hammerall – rise of evil
  14. hammerfall – freedom
  15. deep purple – show me
  16. michael schenker – mother mary
  17. flotsam and jetsam – a new kind of hero
  18. hyperion – soul cry
  19. christbait – trckin’
  20. sadistik exekution – astral abortis
  21. anatomy – twisting depths of horror
  22. armoured angel – pray for me
  23. motorhead – suicide
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2024-08-20

Current track

Title

Artist