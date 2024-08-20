Proud To Be Loud: 2024-08-20

- great white – out of the night
- great white – kick it
- koda khan – sign of the times
- sato – leather warrior
- sauron – stormchild
- neptune – protector
- mercy – tyran
- axewitch – sive them hell
- europe – stormwind
- ynvie malmsteen’s rising force – icarus’ dream suite opus 4
- 220 volt – over the top
- maninnya blade – barbarian
- hammerall – rise of evil
- hammerfall – freedom
- deep purple – show me
- michael schenker – mother mary
- flotsam and jetsam – a new kind of hero
- hyperion – soul cry
- christbait – trckin’
- sadistik exekution – astral abortis
- anatomy – twisting depths of horror
- armoured angel – pray for me
- motorhead – suicide
Reader's opinions