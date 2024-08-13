Proud To Be Loud: 2024-08-13

Written by on August 13, 2024

  1. pentagram – starlady
  2. raven black night – swamped
  3. raven black night – if you choose the dark
  4. anthrax – among the living
  5. megadeth – kick the chair
  6. hirax – hell on earth
  7. loudness – crazy doctor
  8. earthshaker – more
  9. 44 magnum – street rock n roller
  10. brainfever – brainfever
  11. grave digger – headbanging man
  12. atlain – thousand nights in hell
  13. stormwitch – werewolves on the hunt
  14. dark avenger – lords of the night
  15. helloween – metal invaders
  16. running wild – bones to ashes
  17. hellhammer – revelations of doom
  18. trench hell – the third of the storms
  19. the casanovas – shake it
  20. the deadthings – trick or treat
  21. meatbeaters – heads will roll
  22. roadkill 66 – when life turns
  23. the blacklist – live like an angel
  24. furbowl – is this dignity
  25. furbowl – now you suffer
  26. xysma – green gas station jacket
  27. Quorthon – too little much too late
  28. motorhead – whorehouse blues
