Proud To Be Loud: 2024-08-06

- pagan altar – armageddon
- pentagram – prayer for an exit before dead end
- witchcraft – you bury your head
- the black – ira
- falcon – downer
- hellacopters – a view from nowhere
- probot – ice cold man
- probot – my tortured soul
- wolf – evil star
- megadeth – the scorpion
- overlorde – blackness
- vulcano – the wizard
- cavalera – nightmares of delirium
- orange goblin – cemetary rats
- trench hell – foldback attack
- martire – hellstorm
- oni – incantation superstition
- grenade – hell song
- destruktor – fight like the devil
- gutted – sins of god
- brutality – when the sky turns black
- benediction – the grotesque
- carcass – rot ‘n roll
- motorhead – in the black
Reader's opinions