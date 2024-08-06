Proud To Be Loud: 2024-08-06

  1. pagan altar – armageddon
  2. pentagram – prayer for an exit before dead end
  3. witchcraft – you bury your head
  4. the black – ira
  5. falcon – downer
  6. hellacopters – a view from nowhere
  7. probot – ice cold man
  8. probot – my tortured soul
  9. wolf – evil star
  10. megadeth – the scorpion
  11. overlorde – blackness
  12. vulcano – the wizard
  13. cavalera – nightmares of delirium
  14. orange goblin – cemetary rats
  15. trench hell – foldback attack
  16. martire – hellstorm
  17. oni – incantation superstition
  18. grenade – hell song
  19. destruktor – fight like the devil
  20. gutted – sins of god
  21. brutality – when the sky turns black
  22. benediction – the grotesque
  23. carcass – rot ‘n roll
  24. motorhead – in the black
