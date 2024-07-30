Proud To Be Loud: 2024-07-30

Written by on July 30, 2024

  1. motorhead – fight
  2. orange goblin – some you win, some you lose
  3. alabama thunderpussy – infested
  4. darkthrone – information wants to be syndicated
  5. mayhem – you must fall
  6. aura noir – merciless
  7. grave – blood feast
  8. dismember – tragedy of the faithful
  9. cannibal corpse – frantic disembowelment
  10. master – envy
  11. vulcano – the bells of death
  12. megadeth – blackmail the universe
  13. attacker – the end
  14. wolf – the dark
  15. dio – shivers
  16. saxon – witchfinder general
  17. raven black knight – morbid gladiator
  18. the blacklist – blacklisted forever
  19. meatbeaters – going nowhere
  20. roadkill 66 – Dipper
  21. pentagram – wheel of fortune
  22. witchcraft – no angel or demon
  23. the black – invidia
  24. metal church – weight of the world
  25. electric wizard – the sun has turned to black
  26. probot – shake your blood
