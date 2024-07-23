Proud To Be Loud: 2024-07-23

  1. VOIVOD – voivod
  2. celtic frost – dethroned emperor
  3. slayer – captor of sin
  4. bathory – war
  5. razor – marcho of death
  6. metal church – beyond the black
  7. metallica – fo whom the bell tolls
  8. running wild – soldiers of hell
  9. darkthrone – slottet i det fjerne
  10. satyricon – the king of the shadow throne
  11. napalm death – remain nameless
  12. godflesh – anything is mine
  13. impaled nazarene – blood is thicker than water
  14. bolt thrower – armageddon bound
  15. morbid darkness – return from death
  16. usurper – visions from the gods
  17. hellwitch – day of nemesis
  18. aftermath – words that echo fear
  19. metalmorphosis – metalmorphosis
  20. frozen doberman – tunnel vision
  21. wheres the pope? – leaves me cold
  22. hyperion – heartland
  23. cohort – buried alive
  24. motorhead – keys to the kingdom
  25. mayhem – the freezing moon
