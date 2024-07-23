Proud To Be Loud: 2024-07-23

- VOIVOD – voivod
- celtic frost – dethroned emperor
- slayer – captor of sin
- bathory – war
- razor – marcho of death
- metal church – beyond the black
- metallica – fo whom the bell tolls
- running wild – soldiers of hell
- darkthrone – slottet i det fjerne
- satyricon – the king of the shadow throne
- napalm death – remain nameless
- godflesh – anything is mine
- impaled nazarene – blood is thicker than water
- bolt thrower – armageddon bound
- morbid darkness – return from death
- usurper – visions from the gods
- hellwitch – day of nemesis
- aftermath – words that echo fear
- metalmorphosis – metalmorphosis
- frozen doberman – tunnel vision
- wheres the pope? – leaves me cold
- hyperion – heartland
- cohort – buried alive
- motorhead – keys to the kingdom
- mayhem – the freezing moon
