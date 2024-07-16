Proud To Be Loud: 2024-07-16

  1. yngvie J . Malmsteens Rising Force – far beyond the sun
  2. proud – star fighter
  3. gotham city – see how it flies
  4. rising – inside the universe
  5. slayer – black magic
  6. trouble – revelation (life or death)
  7. manilla road – metalstrom
  8. rush – red sector A
  9. queensryche – nm 156
  10. Q5 – steel the light
  11. intranced – fanatasy
  12. bruce dickinson – eternity has failed
  13. angel sword – church of rock
  14. wizdoom – the plague
  15. kaiser & the Machines of creation – world’s end
  16. mercyful fate – time
  17. pentagram – too late
  18. black sabbath – immaculate deception
  19. megadeth – a toute le monde
  20. demon’s eyes – les deux maudites
  21. mystery blue – and the dead dance
  22. vulcain – pole ou face
  23. sadistik exekution – mathematikus
  24. psychrist – my bloodless veins
  25. destroyer 666 – hail to destruction
  26. darklord – I summon thee
  27. motorhead – in the year of the wolf
