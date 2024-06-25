Proud To Be Loud: 2024-06-25

- sadistik exekution – suspiral
- bestial warlust – dweller of the bottomless pit
- destroyer 666 – like bloody wolves unleashed from chains
- anatomy – arrogance within humanity
- gospel of the horns – cold streams of endless darkness
- cathedral – a funeral request – rebirth
- bruce dickinson – laughing in the hiding bush
- megadeth – victory
- accept – sodom and gomorra
- killers – menace to society
- widowmaker – killing time
- widowmaker – interview
- widowmaker – the iron road
- Yngwie Malmsteen – never die
- blue oyster cult – harvester of eyes
- raven – watch you drown
- queensryche – damaged
- cavalera – screams behind the shadows
- pentagram chile – the portal
- troops of doom – faithless requiem
- atrophy – bleeding out
- darkness – night in turmoil
- sabbat – witches mountains
- motorhead – in the name of tragedy
Reader's opinions