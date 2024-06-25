Proud To Be Loud: 2024-06-25

Written by on June 25, 2024

  1. sadistik exekution – suspiral
  2. bestial warlust – dweller of the bottomless pit
  3. destroyer 666 – like bloody wolves unleashed from chains
  4. anatomy – arrogance within humanity
  5. gospel of the horns – cold streams of endless darkness
  6. cathedral – a funeral request – rebirth
  7. bruce dickinson – laughing in the hiding bush
  8. megadeth – victory
  9. accept – sodom and gomorra
  10. killers – menace to society
  11. widowmaker – killing time
  12. widowmaker – interview
  13. widowmaker – the iron road
  14. Yngwie Malmsteen – never die
  15. blue oyster cult – harvester of eyes
  16. raven – watch you drown
  17. queensryche – damaged
  18. cavalera – screams behind the shadows
  19. pentagram chile – the portal
  20. troops of doom – faithless requiem
  21. atrophy – bleeding out
  22. darkness – night in turmoil
  23. sabbat – witches mountains
  24. motorhead – in the name of tragedy
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2024-06-25

Current track

Title

Artist