Proud To Be Loud: 2024-06-18

Written by on June 18, 2024

  1. armoured angel – myth of creation
  2. abramelin – humble abode
  3. misery – venganza del
  4. psychrist – inhumation
  5. darklord – appearance of the spirit
  6. darklord – prince of the land of tears
  7. cathedral – hypnos 164
  8. tiamat – the ar
  9. iron man – harvest of earth
  10. hypocrisy – mind corruption
  11. altar – throne of fire
  12. incantation – iconclasm of catholicism
  13. cannibal corpse – pulverized
  14. holycide – a.i supremacy
  15. kaiser & the machines of creation – world’s end
  16. emperor – the majesty of the nightsky
  17. enslaved – heimdallr
  18. enslaved – loke
  19. gorgoroth – maneskyggens slave
  20. cradle olf filth – the principle of evil made flesh
  21. bathory – war machine
  22. brutal truth – bite the hand
  23. gutwrench – the god complex
  24. necrony – the day man lost
  25. ratos de porao – diet paranoia
  26. cohort – the swarm
  27. motorhead – life’s a bitch
