Proud To Be Loud: 2024-06-11

Written by on June 11, 2024

  1. mayhem – funeral fog
  2. satyricon – in the mist by the hills
  3. darkthrone – transilvanian hunger
  4. mercyful fate – time
  5. pentagram – the world will love again
  6. black sabbath – I witness
  7. slayer – dittohead
  8. megadeth – reckoning day
  9. aftermath – being
  10. bolt thrower – war
  11. bolt thrower – remembrance
  12. asphyx – til death do us part
  13. ancient rites – crucifixion justified
  14. desultory – taste of tragedy
  15. gorement – the memorial
  16. at the gates – the beautiful wound
  17. merciless – nuclear attack
  18. napalm death – twist the knife (slowly)
  19. impaled nazarene – ghettoblaster
  20. sabbat – disembody to the abyss
  21. sarcofago – hate
  22. godflesh – crush my soul
  23. obiituary – boiling point
  24. samael – crown
  25. rotting christ – non serviam
  26. the black – towards the golden dawn
  27. bestial warlust – storming vengeance
  28. infected – crawlspace
  29. hyperion – twilight runner
  30. china white – grand illusion
  31. call of the wild – streetfighter
  32. convulse – the rite of sunshine
  33. xysma – need
  34. furbowl – dead & gone
  35. spiritual beggars – pelekas
  36. the obsessed – decimation
  37. corrosion of conformity – seven days
  38. bruce dickinson – tears of the dragon
  39. solitude aeturnus – pain
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2024-06-11

Current track

Title

Artist