Proud To Be Loud: 2024-06-04

Written by on June 4, 2024

  1. bathory – introstorm of damnation+ hades
  2. messiah – the antichrist
  3. hellhammer – triumph of death
  4. celtic frost – morbids tales
  5. cavalera – from the past comes the storm
  6. pentagram chile – omnisicient tyrant
  7. troops of doom – terror inheritance
  8. mercyful fate – a desecration of the souls
  9. queensryche – en force
  10. yngvie malmsteen’s rising force – black star
  11. metal church – (my favourite) nightmare
  12. century – avenging force
  13. pentagram – the diver
  14. pentagram – petrified
  15. solitude aeturnus – pawns of anger
  16. burner – hammer of the gods
  17. original sin – salvation
  18. avenger – you’ll never take me alive
  19. damascus – dreamer
  20. wolf – too close to comfort
  21. tarot – echos through time
  22. aardvark – fight back
  23. kaiser & the machines of creation – world’s end
  24. motorhead – too late too late
