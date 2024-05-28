Proud To Be Loud: 2024-05-28

- anthrax – metal thrashing mad
- metallica – trapped under ice
- slayer – haunting the chapel
- exciter – pounding metal
- razor – heavy metal attack
- venom – warhead
- warfare – noise, filth and fury
- bulldozer – insurrection of the living damned
- tormentor – bonebreaker
- avenger – on the rocks
- titan – against the grain
- traitor – rock ya to the ground
- no class – born to raise hell
- ion drive – old man
- godspeed – til death do us rock
- iron butterfly – in-a-gadda-da-vida
- iron butterfly – unconscious power
- iron butterfly – iron butterfly theme
- saxon – crusader
- triumph – midsummer’s daydream
- whitesnake – all or nothing
- kiss – heaven’s on fire
- lita ford – dancin’ on the edge
- cavalera – escape to the void
- pentagram chile – possessor
- troops of doom – chapels of the unholy
- motorhead – iron fist
Reader's opinions