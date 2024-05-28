Proud To Be Loud: 2024-05-28

Written by on May 28, 2024

  1. anthrax – metal thrashing mad
  2. metallica – trapped under ice
  3. slayer – haunting the chapel
  4. exciter – pounding metal
  5. razor – heavy metal attack
  6. venom – warhead
  7. warfare – noise, filth and fury
  8. bulldozer – insurrection of the living damned
  9. tormentor – bonebreaker
  10. avenger – on the rocks
  11. titan – against the grain
  12. traitor – rock ya to the ground
  13. no class – born to raise hell
  14. ion drive – old man
  15. godspeed – til death do us rock
  16. iron butterfly – in-a-gadda-da-vida
  17. iron butterfly – unconscious power
  18. iron butterfly – iron butterfly theme
  19. saxon – crusader
  20. triumph – midsummer’s daydream
  21. whitesnake – all or nothing
  22. kiss – heaven’s on fire
  23. lita ford – dancin’ on the edge
  24. cavalera – escape to the void
  25. pentagram chile – possessor
  26. troops of doom – chapels of the unholy
  27. motorhead – iron fist
