Proud To Be Loud: 2024-05-21

Written by on May 21, 2024

  1. raven black night – morbid gladiator
  2. raven black night – my love is holy
  3. rainbow – run with the devil
  4. dark quarterer – red hot glove
  5. witchhunter – shadow of the night
  6. witchunter – crystal demons
  7. black sabbth – born to lose
  8. black sabbath – the writ
  9. buffalo – long time gone
  10. raven black night – nocturnal birth
  11. uriah heep – sunrise
  12. kiss – crazy crazy nights
  13. ace frehley – snowblind
  14. eternal champion – a face in the glare
  15. deep purple – highway star
  16. thin lizzy – don’t believe a word
  17. alpha centauri – people of the wreath
  18. acdc – touch too much
