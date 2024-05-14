Proud To Be Loud: 2024-05-14

Written by on May 14, 2024

  1. witch cross – light of a torch
  2. pretty maids – red hot & heavy
  3. mercyful fate – to one far away
  4. maltese falcon – heavy and loud
  5. kim sixx – bang your head
  6. raven – take control
  7. alcatrazz – too young to die, too drunk to live
  8. gary moore – murder in the skies
  9. michael shenker group – into the areno
  10. hexx – terror
  11. siren – swift sword
  12. cirith ungol – king of the dead
  13. witch killer – day of the saxons
  14. metallica – creeping death
  15. iron maiden – powerslave
  16. dio – Egypt (the chains are on on)
  17. accept – diving into sin
  18. firestorm – sand of time
  19. aardvark – destructor
  20. kaiser & the machines of creation – wait
  21. depression – money chain
  22. vicious circle – blood race
  23. civil dissident – blind faith
  24. perdition – life of pain
  25. anti cimex – victims of a bombraid
  26. die kreuzen – i’m tired
  27. siege – walls
  28. battalion of saints – ace of spades
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2024-05-14

Current track

Title

Artist