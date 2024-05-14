Proud To Be Loud: 2024-05-14

- witch cross – light of a torch
- pretty maids – red hot & heavy
- mercyful fate – to one far away
- maltese falcon – heavy and loud
- kim sixx – bang your head
- raven – take control
- alcatrazz – too young to die, too drunk to live
- gary moore – murder in the skies
- michael shenker group – into the areno
- hexx – terror
- siren – swift sword
- cirith ungol – king of the dead
- witch killer – day of the saxons
- metallica – creeping death
- iron maiden – powerslave
- dio – Egypt (the chains are on on)
- accept – diving into sin
- firestorm – sand of time
- aardvark – destructor
- kaiser & the machines of creation – wait
- depression – money chain
- vicious circle – blood race
- civil dissident – blind faith
- perdition – life of pain
- anti cimex – victims of a bombraid
- die kreuzen – i’m tired
- siege – walls
- battalion of saints – ace of spades
Reader's opinions